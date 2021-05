You never know who's going to appear on the next episode of BagFuel. Co-hosts E$$O and Hynaken are extremely well-connected after having been around the music industry for years and they continue to invite some of the biggest up-and-coming stars, as well as established veterans, onto the show to chop it up about all kinds of topics spanning their careers. In the last few weeks, episodes featuring Sevyn Streeter and Neisha Neshae went live and today, we've got the one and only Juicy J on the latest episode of BagFuel.