newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Biden bucks progressives on aid to Israel as cracks appear in Democratic coalition

Posted by 
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BzmFw_0a7RACfo00


The Biden administration on Friday vowed to continue military assistance to Israel with no public concessions, ignoring calls by the left wing of the Democratic Party to seek a reset in America's relationship with its closest ally in the Middle East.

President Joe Biden has resisted lawmakers inside his own party who have pressed him to confront Israel directly, instead pursuing a strategy of "quiet diplomacy," officials said. The United States has also blocked consensus on a series of United Nations Security Council press statements calling for a cessation in fighting, irking other allies.

Asked on Friday whether Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, had agreed to the truce or made other concessions in exchange for support of Iron Dome, press secretary Jen Psaki did not respond directly and said the missile defense system was crucial to Israel's security.

Biden "conveyed that because he felt that the effectiveness of the Iron Dome could help save hundreds of lives, and the president remains steadfast in support of Israel's right to defend itself but also believes that the effectiveness of the Iron Dome is something that we should continue to support and will continue to support," Psaki said.

BIDEN BUCKED DEMS ON ISRAEL-HAMAS CONFLICT, THEN NUDGED NETANYAHU TOWARD A CEASEFIRE

Some Democrats have called on Washington to halt military aid to Israel when fighting breaks out, arguing that U.S. weapons are used to commit atrocities in the Gaza Strip.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat, has led an effort by progressives to halt a pending weapons sales to Israel, with a resolution introduced in the House and Senate this week.

“For decades, the U.S. has sold billions of dollars in weaponry to Israel without ever requiring them to respect basic Palestinian rights. In so doing, we have directly contributed to the death, displacement, and disenfranchisement of millions,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

Arriving this week in Michigan, where Biden was scheduled to tour an electric vehicle plant, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a Michigan Democrat and the sole Palestinian American member of Congress, confronted Biden on the tarmac. Days earlier, Tlaib condemned what she called Israel’s “apartheid” and “racist” policies on the House floor and had accused Biden of "taking orders" from Netanyahu. She told Biden that “Palestinian human rights are not bargaining chips” and added that the status quo “is not working,” according to reports.

Psaki said Biden responded to Tlaib by acknowledging "a range of viewpoints as it relates to the conflict in the Middle East."

"He felt it was important to have a discussion with her on the tarmac so he could convey his point of view, certainly hear hers, and he'll look forward to continuing to engage moving forward," she said.

In remarks at the Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center, Biden called Tlaib a "fighter" whom he admires.

"I pray that your grandmom and family are well in the West Bank," he said.

But it's not just the Left pressing Biden.

After Israeli strikes demolished a building housing international media companies in the Gaza Strip, Sen. Todd Young, an Indiana Republican, joined dozens of Democratic senators, including centrists, in urging Biden to press Israel to halt its attacks.

Some question why the U.S. had repeatedly resisted the United Nations Security Council's statement to urge Israel to halt the fighting, blocking the consensus. Richard Gowan, the U.N. director at International Crisis Group, told the Washington Examiner this week that the view among the members was that while U.S. diplomats in New York saw the case for a U.N. statement, the White House had been "adamantly opposed."

Instead, Biden told Netanyahu on Wednesday that “he expected a significant de-escalation today on the path to a ceasefire,” setting a deadline for the Israeli leader. Netanyahu appeared to ignore this before announcing progress late Thursday, a characterization the White House rebuked.

The White House has compared the timing of this conflict to the last extended bout of fighting, which occurred in 2014 and lasted 51 days. But that initial ceasefire, the first of nine before the fighting finally ended, came earlier in the process, after six days.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Moreover, Psaki said the White House would not alter its commitments.

"We have no plans to change our security assistance that we’re providing to Israel,” she said.

WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
88K+
Followers
41K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Benjamin Netanyahu
Person
Rashida Tlaib
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Hamas#Democratic Coalition#Democratic Lawmakers#U S Allies#Republican Lawmakers#The Democratic Party#The Iron Dome#Senate#Palestinian American#U N#The Washington Examiner#The White House#The Washington Examiner#Democratic Senators#Progressives#President Joe Biden#Biden Bucked Dems#Military Aid#United States
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Presidential ElectionSFGate

Biden's agenda imperiled as priorities stall in Congress

WASHINGTON - In his first formal address to Congress last month, President Joe Biden implored lawmakers to act expeditiously on an ambitious to-do list. On expanding access to voting, Biden pushed for legislation to be sent for his signature "right away." On immigration, he urged Republicans and Democrats to at least "argue over it" and "debate it," but mostly, "let's act."
Presidential Electionenr.com

GOP Senators Criticize Biden's Reduced Infrastructure Offer

The Biden administration has trimmed the size of its $2.25-trillion infrastructure proposal by about $550 billion, but the new $1.7-trillion offer drew a chilly response from Senate Republican negotiators, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in her May 21 press conference. “This proposal exhibits a willingness to come down...
Foreign PolicyNPR

Progressive Democrats Push Party To Rethink Relationship With Israel

President Biden last night welcomed the cease-fire that was reached between Israel and Hamas. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: I believe the Palestinians and Israelis equally deserve to live safely and securely and to enjoy equal measures of freedom, prosperity and democracy. My administration will continue our quiet, relentless diplomacy toward that end.
Presidential ElectionPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Progressives grow angsty over Biden

The internet has changed a lot since 1996 - internet regulations should too. – Enabling safe and easy data portability between platforms. There are four must-reads this Sunday morning, and they’re all on the same theme, one that always frustrates the Biden White House: progressive angst over the direction of policy.
New York City, NYPosted by
Newsweek

CNN Host Confronts Cedric Richmond Over Biden Statement That Progressives Have 'Socialist Agenda'

CNN host Dana Bash on Sunday confronted Cedric Richmond, senior advisor to President Joe Biden, over Biden's statement that progressives have a "social agenda." In a recent interview with New York Times commentator David Brooks, Biden discussed the rift in the Democratic Party between progressives who have attempted to push him further to the left and moderates seeking bipartisan lawmaking. "The progressives don't like me because I'm not prepared to take on what I would say and they would say is a socialist agenda," Biden said.
POTUSThe Guardian

Bloody bombing of Gaza puts Biden at odds with progressives in generational divide

Cracks open in Democratic support for Israel as old guard in the party is challenged. With a giant Stars and Stripes and two gleaming cars at his back, Joe Biden turned to focus his remarks on one member of the audience. “From my heart, I pray that your grandmom and family are well,” he told Rashida Tlaib, the only Palestinian American in Congress. “I promise you, I’m going to do everything to see that they are, on the West Bank. You’re a fighter.”
Presidential ElectionNBC News

For Biden, foreign policy has taken a backseat to domestic affairs

WASHINGTON — It’s been a big foreign-policy week for Joe Biden’s young presidency – escalating violence in Gaza, Thursday’s announced cease-fire and now Friday’s White House meeting with South Korea’s president. But maybe the biggest takeaway from NBC News’ reporting on Biden’s handling of the rocket and missile launches in...
Presidential ElectionHouston Chronicle

A changed Democratic Party continues to influence the Biden presidency

WASHINGTON - At home and abroad, President Joe Biden is confronting what it means to lead a changing Democratic Party. The center of gravity in the party still seems closer to Biden's center-left than to Sen. Bernie Sanders's democratic-socialist left, as Biden's victory in the 2020 nomination battle confirmed. In primary campaigns in competitive districts, voters have often supported a more moderate candidate over a more liberal one.