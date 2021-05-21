Stephen Strasburg activated from IL by Washington Nationals

newsbreak-logo
WASHINGTON — Right-hander Stephen Strasburg was activated from the 10-day injured list to start for the Washington Nationals against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night. Strasburg had been on the injured list since April 15 with right shoulder inflammation. He is 0-1 with a 6.30 ERA in two starts this season.

