Edinburg, TX

Edinburg fires its police chief amid legal disputes

By Mark Reagan - The Monitor
myrgv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter more than a month of contention marked by lawsuits, the city of Edinburg has fired Cesar Torres as its police chief. The termination came Friday, which is when the temporary restraining order Torres had obtained against the city prohibiting the municipality from firing him expired. The city says Assistant...

myrgv.com
