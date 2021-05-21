newsbreak-logo
Environment

Some wildfire evacuees returning home while others are waiting until conditions improve

By Thompson Citizen
thompsoncitizen.net
 4 days ago

The Canadian Red Cross is supporting evacuees who left their First Nations this week due to wildfires near Grand Rapids and the community of Homebrook west of Highway 6. Members of Misipawistik Cree Nation who evacuated their community earlier this week and residents with health conditions that could have been affected by smoke, most of whom were staying in Thompson, have now returned home after the First Nation’s leadership determined it was safe to do so, the Red Cross said.

