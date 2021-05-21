newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Turkey's Media Weighed Down by Lawsuits

Voice of America
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Turkey, the number of journalists facing lawsuits is in the thousands, with more than 40 members of the media currently in jail. In the past two weeks alone, authorities detained two journalists covering a court case; charged Deniz Yücel, who used to report for Germany's national daily Die Welt, with "publicly degrading" Turkey; and the Research and Monitoring Network reported that five arrest warrants had been issued for its director and investigative journalist Abdullah Bozkurt, who lives in exile in Sweden.  

www.voanews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deniz Yücel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Press Freedom Index#Turkish Authorities#Kurdish Groups#Political Protests#Gulenists#The Interior Ministry#Democratic#Justice And Development#Akp#Bik#Human Rights Watch#Rtuk#Rsf#Voa#New York Based Committee#Mhp#Die Welt#Court Of Appeals#Turkish Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Law
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Sweden
Country
Germany
Related
U.S. PoliticsAntiwar.com

US, Turkey Continue Depredations in Syria

Over the past twenty-four hours the Syrian press is replete with accounts of ongoing American, Turkish and associated attacks on the country both military and economic. One news story is of a meeting between the ministers of water resources of Syria and Iraq, Tammam Ra’ad and Mehdi Rashid al-Hamdani, respectively, discussing Turkey’s diverting or outright pilfering water from the Euphrates ad Tigris Rivers. For several weeks the Syrian hydroelectric and agricultural sectors have suffered substantial damage from the theft.
Middle EastWDEZ 101.9 FM

Turkey’s Erdogan says U.N. must act to halt Gaza conflict

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – President Tayyip Erdogan called on the United Nations and Muslim countries on Friday to halt the worst fighting between Israel and Gaza militants in years, saying Turkey would support any U.N. initiative to end the violence. Repeating accusations that Israel’s actions in Jerusalem and Gaza showed it...
Middle Easthurriyetdailynews.com

Turkey neutralizes PKK's ringleader

Turkish security forces have killed an alleged high-ranking PKK terrorist in an operation in northern Iraq, Turkey. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said after a Cabinet meeting that the slain terrorist was responsible for the Syria operations of the outlawed PKK. He identified him by his codename, Sofi Nurettin, and said he...
Middle Easthurriyetdailynews.com

Turkey's foreign minister discusses Palestine with EU, Sudan officials

EU foreign policy chief about the situation in Palestine. In separate phone calls with Mariam al-Mahdi and Josep Borell, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu discussed the latest developments in Palestine and steps to be taken in the international arena, according to diplomatic sources. Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip in air strikes since...
Constructionglobalvoices.org

Villagers in Turkey's İkizdere resist mine construction

Known for its beautiful green valleys, tea cultivation, and beekeeping, Turkey's İşkencedere Valley, located in Rize province near the Black Sea, is facing its most serious environmental threat to date. In March, a presidential decree stripped part of the valley of its protected area status, so that Cengiz Construction, a...
Congress & CourtsConnecticut Post

As retrial opens, Turkish court keeps philanthropist in jail

ISTANBUL (AP) — A Turkish court ruled Friday to keep a leading philanthropist behind bars during his retrial over accusations that he organized and financed mass antigovernment protests in 2013. Human rights groups have denounced the case as being politically motivated. Businessman and civil rights activist Osman Kavala has been...
Books & Literaturechireviewofbooks.com

A Taste of Turkey’s Past in “A Recipe for Daphne”

By the time the Ottomans dissolved the Roman Empire in 1453 and took down Constantinople, the city had conceived the name Istanbul. It is now known as a city that embraces cultural diversity in the most enlightening ways despite, in Nektaria Anastasiadou’s words, “a monstrous confusion of civilization and barbarism” it has dealt with over the past millennia. Indeed, beyond the boundaries of literature remains history that deserves a telling or at least a re-telling, especially if it’s prone to go silent. Istanbul comes alive through the nostalgic experiences of the people in Anastasiadou’s debut, A Recipe For Daphne, where she presents a thriving minority community that has endured unique trauma and repression.
Worldhurriyetdailynews.com

Turkey’s young generation suffering the most in pandemic

Today, Turkey is celebrating the 102nd Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day, marking the beginning of the 1919 Independence War. Out of Turkey’s all other national days, perhaps, this is the most meaningful one as it symbolizes the will of an entire country for complete independence and sovereignty. The...
Agriculturehurriyetdailynews.com

Turkey's poultry output declines in first quarter

Turkey's poultry production decreased on an annual basis in the first quarter of this year, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on May 12. The country produced 528,968 tons of chicken meat this January-March, down 3.5 percent year-on-year, TÜİK said. Turkey's hen egg production fell 3.9 percent on a yearly...
Middle Eastwsau.com

Turkey accuses Israel of ‘terror’ over Palestinian clashes at Al-Aqsa

ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkey criticised Israel and accused it of unleashing “terror” on Palestinians after Israeli police fired rubber bullets and stun grenades towards rock-hurling Palestinian youth at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque late on Friday. The clashes at Islam’s third holiest site and around East Jerusalem, which injured 205 Palestinians and...
Worldrock947.com

Turkey detains brother of gang leader after corruption allegations

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkish police detained the brother of convicted gang leader Sedat Peker on Sunday after Peker said he sent him on a failed mission to kill a Turkish Cypriot journalist 25 years ago on the orders of a former Turkish minister. Organised crime police detained Atilla Peker and...
Middle Easthurriyetdailynews.com

Turkey’s top diplomat to address UN on Israel’s attacks on Palestine

Israel’s ongoing attacks on the Palestinians, which have already killed hundreds of people, will be discussed. According to a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry, Çavuşoğlu will travel to New York with his Palestinian, Pakistani and Tunisian counterparts. The General Assembly will get convened under the leadership of Volkan Bozkır, a former senior Turkish diplomat who is now serving as president of the U.N. General Assembly.
Worldhurriyetdailynews.com

Virus cases decline in 80 of Turkey's provinces

Amid a full nationwide lockdown, coronavirus cases dropped in 80 of Turkey. The only province where the number of cases per 100,000 people increased was Ardahan in the country’s northeast. Kırklareli, Çanakkale, Düzce, Istanbul, and Tekirdağ saw the sharpest declines compared to the week of April 24-30. Şırnak, Mardin, Şanlıurfa,...
Middle Easthurriyetdailynews.com

Turkey ‘neutralizes’ 3 YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria

Turkish security forces neutralized three YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, the Defense Ministry. The terrorists were preparing to launch an attack in the Operation Euphrates Shield zone when they were neutralized by Turkish commandos, the ministry said in a statement. Two shelters and a site used by the terror group...
WorldPosted by
Fox News

Erdogan tells Putin that Israel needs ‘deterrent lesson,’ report says

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has told Russian President Vladimir Putin that the international community should give Israel a "strong and deterrent lesson" for its actions against the Palestinians, according to reports. The Turkish Presidential Communications Directorate said the two leaders talked by phone Wednesday about the conflict. Erdoğan emphasized...
ProtestsThe Guardian

Turkish court begins retrial over 2013 Gezi Park protests

A Turkish court has begun the retrial of the philanthropist Osman Kavala and 15 other people over their alleged role in nationwide protests in 2013, an expanding case that critics and even Ankara’s western allies say aims to quash dissent. Kavala and eight others accused of organising the protests that...