NHTSA Uses Influencer to Promote Vehicle Safety Tech. On May 17, 2021, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), under the U.S. Department of Transportation, debuted a series of videos that feature YouTube personality, Jason Fenske. His channel, Engineering Explained, has more than three million subscribers. The federal agency wants to get the word out to the public about the potentially lifesaving features that are now available. The hope is that when a consumer is in the market for a new vehicle, they will prioritize these driver assistance systems that are available as either standard equipment or upgrade options in many new vehicles.