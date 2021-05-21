newsbreak-logo
Vaccines & Masks: In your workplace and at private businesses

WFMY NEWS2
WFMY NEWS2
 2 days ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Can a business require me to wear a mask if others don’t? Why are they allowed to do that?. Yes, a business can require you to wear a mask for entry. Mask wearing in North Carolina became required as a result of Executive Orders from the Governor’s Office that were put in place to limit, control and decrease the spread of COVID 19. Those requirements began in June 2020 and have continued until recently. On May 14, 2021 most of the mask requirements were lifted due to the decrease and leveling off of COVID 19 cases and the increase in vaccinations. The May 14, 2021 Executive Order continues to require masks in certain businesses and locations, such as healthcare facilities, schools and airports. But, most private businesses no longer have to require you to wear a mask for entry.

