With Ella Bright, Mark Armstrong, and Kathy Kuhnen leaving the Erie Board, there were new faces at the Village of Erie May board meeting Tuesday night. Quincy Poole, Tara Kapple, and Woody Besse were sworn in as newly elected trustees and Joe Froeliger was sworn in as an appointee to finish the term of Keith Morgan who resigned in April. Trustee Jeff Wirth was sworn in to continue serving, as well. Marcia Smith was sworn in as president and Gail Possley as clerk.