Environment

Watch Live: Springtime (Maybe Tropical) Swell for East Coast & Caribbean

By Charlie Hutcherson
Surfline
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a good chance we’ll see the first tropical system of the year get named near Bermuda this weekend — a full ten days before the start of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season. But there’s nothing for East Coast and Caribbean residents to be worried about. If Subtropical Storm Ana does form, it will be short-lived and won’t pose a threat to land. What it will do is send surf — lots of it — with solid size and Good conditions across many zones, especially the standout spots in New England, New Jersey and North Carolina.

www.surfline.com
