When Matt Hart was working as a reliability engineer in the mining industry, he noticed something rather strange. His company was invested heavily in technology to monitor and improve the reliability of their machines—but not their people. “We gathered all kinds of data, used algorithms to analyze it, and got very good at predicting failures,” he explained. “But when it came to our people, we had nothing like that in place. I looked at my EHS [Environment, Health & Safety] colleagues, and saw they were completely reactive.”