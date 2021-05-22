Woman Stabbed Multiple Times, Attacker Tased At CT Hotel, Police Say

The hotel where the attack took place. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Connecticut woman was stabbed multiple times and the attacker had to be tased twice by police before he could be subdued.

The incident took place around 10:30 p.m., Thursday, May 20, when the Windsor Locks Police Department received a call about a stabbing at the Candlewood Suites, said Lieutenant Paul Cherniack of Windsor Locks PD.

According to Cherniack, a hotel guest told officers he saw a man and woman struggling outside a room and he was holding a knife. Another call came in from a worker.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a Candlewood Suites to the rear of Days Inn, Cherniack said.

Responding officers saw a man in the vestibule of Days Inn, next door to Candlewood Suites. He was covered in blood and stabbing the woman as officers arrived to confront him, he added.

"Officers yelled at him to stop, but he yelled back that officers were going to have to kill him, he's not going back to jail," Cherniack said.

An officer fired a stun gun and the assailant ripped a contact probe from his chest, said police, who said another officer fired his stun gun which had the desired effect.

The officers had a second to transition to a less-lethal option in a deadly force situation, police said.

Officers attended to the victim who was bleeding profusely and in danger of losing her life by applying medical treatment to her wounds until EMS arrived.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where she had undergone surgery. She remains hospitalized.

A Hartford resident, 36-year-old Victor Virola, has been identified as the assailant, police said.

He was sent to the hospital for a laceration to his hand that required surgery.

"He was hostile and uncooperative during his stay at the hospital," Cherniack said.

The Connecticut State Police Major Crime Squad responded to process the scene as Windsor Locks detectives and Patrol officers worked the case.

"Information is consistent with the belief that both parties know each other and it is a case of domestic violence," he added.

Detectives and patrol officers worked through the night and were able to secure an arrest warrant for Virola.

He was charged with attempted murder and assault and is being held on a $700,000 bond until arraignment on Monday, May 24.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.