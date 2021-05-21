Beer of the Week!
Pale gold with a little haze, this barrel-aged beer begs to be served in stemware to better appreciate its lustrous color and inviting aroma. A bit of tangy acidity on the nose is soon joined by notes of bright nectarine, soft apricot, delicate wildflowers, and a zip of lemon. The flavor, which is juicy and moderately tart, bursts with fresh stone fruit and a slight animal cracker sweetness, along with Sauvignon Blanc barrel character that blends in subtly and seamlessly. In short: Spritzy, summery, and positively special.sipmagazine.com