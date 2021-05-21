Beer of the Week!

All beers are summer beers when you drink it in the summer. But when we talk about the best beers to drink in the summer, we have a few styles in mind. The ideal summer beer is easy to drink — and easy to drink a lot of. Think: crispy lagers, juicy IPAs and soda-like sours. These are the beers you reach for over a tall glass of water, not because they're any more hydrating, but because they just go down so damn easy. So while the kids are grabbing their juice boxes, reach for one of these great summer beers.