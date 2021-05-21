newsbreak-logo
Drinks

Beer of the Week!

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePale gold with a little haze, this barrel-aged beer begs to be served in stemware to better appreciate its lustrous color and inviting aroma. A bit of tangy acidity on the nose is soon joined by notes of bright nectarine, soft apricot, delicate wildflowers, and a zip of lemon. The flavor, which is juicy and moderately tart, bursts with fresh stone fruit and a slight animal cracker sweetness, along with Sauvignon Blanc barrel character that blends in subtly and seamlessly. In short: Spritzy, summery, and positively special.

Asheville, NC

Zillacoah Beer Company | Witbiere

Zillacoah Beer Company’s latest Witbiere is a bit of mountain springtime in a glass. This 4.2% ABV barrel-aged wheat beer uses coriander, orange peel, chamomile and old-world fermentation techniques to make it interesting and add depth. The brew evokes the fresh scent in the air that appears after one of the short showers that define spring in the brewery’s hometown of Asheville, NC.
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

If You Love Beer, This Is Your Week at Crying Eagle Brewing

Crying Eagle Brewing has some amazing events planned this week to celebrate the 15th annual American Craft Beer Week. Eric Avery, Crying Eagle Brewing Company President, told the American Press they'll have some fun, unique, and classic kegs of beer on rotation all week long. He also said they only have one keg of each, so when they're tapped out, they're gone.
Mens Journal

6 Barrel-Aged Beers You Should Be Drinking Now

Though barrel-aged beers might not be quite as popular as the ubiquitous hazy IPA, it’s more common than not to find a few selections at your local bottle shop. But like most things, some are better than others. Barrel-aged beers offer lots of interesting and complex flavors; we’ve picked six of our favorite cask-masters to get you started. Just don’t blame us when you can no longer drink anything else.
Mashed

What Is A Session Beer Really?

When you feel like cracking open a beer, there's always a wide array of options to choose from — IPAs, APAs, sours, pilsners, stouts, and more. With all the beer types and terms, it can be hard to keep them all straight. Take, for example, session beer. What exactly is it? The answer has been up for debate. According to Beer Advocate, this type has no clear-cut definition, as they say, "it has yet to be truly defined by anyone."
WGN TV

American Craft Beer Week Kicks off

Kinslahger Brewing Company spoke with WGN News Now about Craft Beer Week, what you can expect out of the event, and they talked about new flavors you can enjoy. Kinslahger is a production brewery specializing in lager fermentation and located in Oak Park, IL. Opened in March 2016, we seek to expand the boundaries of lager fermented beers by producing not only classic lager styles but through creating new flavor experiences not traditionally associated with lager beer. Currently available for delivery and pick-up.
Summer Beer Tasting

Friendly warning! We're working hard to be accurate. But these are unusual times, so please check that events are still happening. Stroll among the wooded grounds of The Morton Arboretum and sample 20 three-ounce pours of beer, cider and mead at this revamped brew fest, which combines two of the Arboretum's most popular summer festivals into one afternoon sipping event. Twenty local craft breweries will be on hand to pour out tastes of their sudsy wares along a series of socially-distanced walking paths; if you want, you can also stick around after the event wraps up at 4pm and explore the rest of the Arboretum until sunset.
Hard Cider Beer Brats

It’s grilling season and I kicked it off with these Hard Cider Beer Brats, yum! Traditional beer brats are delicious, but I thought I’d change it up and use a local hard cider beer instead. It gives the brats a hint of sweetness that gets balanced out with the tangy, savory mustard.
Bubbles in my beer

Have you ever looked at your glass of beer and wondered how many bubbles are in it? You’re either a deep thinker or the game that’s playing right now at the sports bar is boring. Either way, with so much going on in the world, you’re wondering how many bubbles are in your beer?
Savoring Belgian beer

Hours of sight-seeing have made you ravenous, so you’ve taken a break to down some pommes frites and a foamy beverage. But you’re not in France-- you’re in Belgium, where the locals still dispute the origin of “French” fries and crafting beer is a fine art, hundreds of years in the making.
Ultimate 6er | Beers Homebrewers Replicate

What prompts a beer drinker into becoming a homebrewer is each owns journey. Maybe they think it will be cheaper, but who are they kidding. Maybe it’s to test their abilities. Regardless of why they started, it’s almost guaranteed that the specific beer propelled them deeper into the world of homebrewing.
This will be the taste of beer because of climate change

If you drink a beer called Torched Earth Ale made by Belgian New Belgium Brewing Company, you will probably want to spit it out first. The limited edition drink, which cannot be described as delicious at all, was made on the occasion of Earth Day to illustrate the taste of beer if climate change had its full impact on the world, he writes. Tree hugged.
Root Beer BBQ Sauce

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read my disclosure policy. This rich and slightly sweet Root Beer BBQ Sauce is a classic choice for an old fashioned summer cookout. This versatile sauce is delicious slathered on everything from grilled chicken to ribs or burgers. I don’t know about you,...
The 6 Best Beers to Drink This Summer

All beers are summer beers when you drink it in the summer. But when we talk about the best beers to drink in the summer, we have a few styles in mind. The ideal summer beer is easy to drink — and easy to drink a lot of. Think: crispy lagers, juicy IPAs and soda-like sours. These are the beers you reach for over a tall glass of water, not because they're any more hydrating, but because they just go down so damn easy. So while the kids are grabbing their juice boxes, reach for one of these great summer beers.
Haze Fest at Reuben’s Brews, marks Seattle Beer Week, kind of

Looking at my Facebook memories is a little bit depressing right now. It’s Seattle Beer Week, as it has been for the past 12 years. Obviously, things are different this year, and that’s rather sad. Really, I should just celebrate the fact that things aren’t as different as they were last year. Still, the stream of FB memories, with pictures of crowded beer events where I hugged so many maskless friends… (heavy sigh).
The Dish: Craft beer on the menu this week at three Breakers' restaurants

The Breakers, 1 S. County Road, is highlighting American craft beer this week at three of its on-site restaurants. At the resort’s oceanfront Seafood Bar, a craft beer-pairing menu is featured through Sunday along with the restaurant’s regular menu. Four items —oysters, shrimp cocktail, swordfish sandwich and grilled salmon — are offered with suggested American craft beer pairings.
The Coronation of Craft Beer

In the first installment of a three-part series, Aaron Goldfarb examines the 1980s and '90s when the brewpub was born, “micro” was king and beer met the barrel in earnest. Beer-loving Homer Simpson may have thought “we elected the wrong Carter,” although, in actuality, Jimmy was more responsible for today’s culturally rich brew scene than his hard-drinking younger brother Billy and that eponymous beer. In 1978, the 39th president federally legalized homebrewing, allowing hobbyists to hone their skills and eventually, in some cases, turn professional. This law would open the floodgates for the first wave of craft brewers like Ken Grossman, the owner of a homebrew supply shop in Chico, California, who opened Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. in 1980.
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM

Illinois Craft Beer Week 'Passport PLUS' Kicks Off This Weekend

Time to raise a glass: Illinois Craft Beer Week is back. The Illinois Craft Brewers Guild, a nonprofit that aims to support the state’s craft beer industry, announced that the annual celebration kicks off Friday (May 14). Craft beer lovers throughout the state can partake with the Passport PLUS system, supporting Illinois beer “at home PLUS in local taprooms.”
Illinois Craft Beer Week set to begin

ILLINOIS (WAND) - Illinois Craft Beer Week is set to return this May after taking a year off during the pandemic in 2020. The celebration runs from May 14-21 in 2021, according to the Illinois Craft Brewers Guild. Organizers said the latest version of Craft Beer Week is in recognition of the people who keep beer flowing during the hard times brought on by COVID-19.