With the year-long absence of live music, it seems logical that with the recent vaccine rollout and consequent waning number of new cases, things will be a little chaotic for the foreseeable future in terms of securing a tour schedule (with the additional hurdle of a condensed number of indie venues nationwide after Congress failed to act before many beloved clubs had to permanently close their doors). Fortunately, we have music festivals—those weekend-long onslaughts of vaguely familiar tunes barely within earshot from four different directions at once as you stand at the food vendor weighing the pros and cons of splurging on a Bud heavy.