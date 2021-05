A few months ago I wrote a letter to the editor that was rather critical of the news organization that provides national and international news stories for The Daily Sun. Now that same Sun-favored news organization, let’s call it the New Press, NP for short, is actually part of some recent news coming out of Hamas-controlled Gaza. The Israeli Defense Force (IDF) had the gall to target and destroy the NP headquarter building in Gaza City that apparently also housed a Hamas intelligence unit. The IDF warned the occupants of the high-rise building to get out before collapsing it with aerial bombs.