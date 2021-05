The LiveWire used to be just a motorcycle model, but now the name is evolving into something more broad. That was the word from Harley-Davidson this week as it announced the launch of LiveWire as an all-electric motorcycle brand. Guess we shouldn’t be surprised; gas-powered and electrified motorcycles were always going to feel like an awkward fit, especially when they coexisted at America’s oldest motorcycle manufacturer, an outfit with 100 years of ICE-powered designs under its belt. So here we are, with LiveWire the brand officially looking to “redefine electric…delivering the best experience for the urban rider.” If that means more affordable electric vehicle options to come from H-D, then we’re bullish on the possibilities.