A few showers Saturday, more rain Sunday

An area of low pressure to our south, remains in the forecast for this weekend. Things are a little drier for Saturday, with just a few showers in the forecast. Most of the rain and snow for Saturday, will favor the mountains, with just a few isolated showers working into the Snake River Plain. Winds will stay quite gusty for Saturday with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Another push of wet weather arrives for Sunday, with cloud cover, colder temperatures and more wind. High temperatures for Sunday are looking to top-off into the mid 50's. A threat for some showers will continue into Monday with highs into the 60's.