Ken got some scary options in Street Fighter 5's new update and Infexious is here to teach you the Shoto's tech

Over twenty-two years after the release of the original Pokemon Snap, a sequel has finally been released, and the overall reception has been very positive. The aptly titled ‘New Pokemon Snap’ has several times more content than its predecessor, including some post-credit twists that breathe some fresh air into the game’s already diverse stages. But in the age of hundred-hour RPGs with free post-launch content and live-service games that never end, will it be enough to sate the appetites of fans of the most profitable franchise on the planet? And if it’s not, is Nintendo up to the task given their spotty-at-best record with post-launch support?