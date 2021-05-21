Ken got some scary options in Street Fighter 5's new update and Infexious is here to teach you the Shoto's tech
After Ryu finally received his big buff at the start of Season 5, some players felt his partner in crime was being left in the dust, but that certainly changed this week. Top SF5 player BST|Infexious released a new tech guide video to help teach players about Ken's nice buffs in the latest Champion Edition patch and show off how to pull off combos and mixups that he feels are a real game changer for the character.www.eventhubs.com