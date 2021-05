Haas team principal Guenther Steiner says he does not bow to pressure from Ferrari when it comes to voting on matters regarding Formula 1’s future. McLaren’s Zak Brown published a long article on Thursday outlining areas he wanted F1 to improve, and called for secret ballots when it came to votes in the F1 Commission to prevent customer and affiliate teams being pressured into following the lead of their bigger suppliers. Speaking about the topic on Friday, Mercedes’ Toto Wolff then said the likes of Haas has always followed Ferrari’s vote and he would expect it to continue to do so.