MLB

New York Yankees’ Aaron Hicks facing surgery, out ‘months’

 2 days ago

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks will have surgery on his left wrist and may miss the rest of the season.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said the surgery for a torn tendon sheath will keep Hicks sidelined for “months,” adding that any predictions on Hicks’ return remain premature.

Hicks has missed the past week while being further evaluated, but he and team personnel reached the decision on Friday.

“I know it’s months, plural, but I don’t know how many,” Boone said. “Let’s get through the surgery and see what they say about a potential timeline.”

Hicks, 31, had Tommy John surgery at the end of the 2019 season, and was having trouble at the plate this season. He produced only a .194/.294/.333 slash line — over his six years with the Yankees, those numbers are .237/.342/.424.

Hicks has hit four homers and driven in 14 runs in 32 games this season.

“I don’t think he’s in a lot of pain, but he feels it,” Boone said. “It doesn’t allow him to swing the bat the way he needs to.”

Brett Gardner was scheduled to start in center field against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on Friday night, and Boone said Tyler Wade also could be used in a replacement role.

–Field Level Media

