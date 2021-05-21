newsbreak-logo
NHL

Minnesota Wild's Marcus Johansson breaks left arm

Minnesota Wild right winger Marcus Johansson sustained a broken left arm during Thursday night’s 5-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Wild coach Dean Evason confirmed the injury Friday when he met with reporters.

“He’s a big part of our team. Obviously, we lose his speed factor,” Evason said. “A veteran presence. So yeah, he’ll be missed. But we’re expecting when we put people into our lineup that they’ll be able to hopefully provide us with some of the stuff that Jojo provides us.”

Johansson was injured in the opening period when his left side smacked into the goalpost. The 30-year-old crouched in pain before slowly leaving the ice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0imlDR_0a7R6W2d00 Also Read:
WATCH: Golden Knights rally to take 2-1 series lead on Wild

The injury could provide an opportunity for 36-year-old Zach Parise to get on the ice. The former star has been a healthy scratch in each game of a series that Minnesota trails 2-1.

Parise has 35 career playoff goals but Evason wouldn’t commit to calling on him in Saturday’s Game 4. Youngster Matt Boldy, 20, also is a possibility.

“We’re going to chat about different options and hopefully make the right decisions going forward,” Evason said.

–Field Level Media

