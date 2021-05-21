newsbreak-logo
Remembering Record Store Owner Bob Koester

By Terry Gross
WAMU
 1 day ago

Koester, who died May 12, was the founder of Delmark Records, which released records by blues and jazz artists. He also operated the Jazz Record Mart in Chicago. Originally broadcast in 2003. Copyright 2021 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

wamu.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago#Delmark Records#The Jazz Record Mart#Fresh Air#Bob#Blues#Jazz Artists#Copyright
