Music

Muscle Shoals Drummer Roger Hawkins Dies At 75

By Elizabeth Blair
WAMU
 4 days ago

Roger Hawkins, drummer and cofounder of Muscle Shoals Sound Studio, has died. He played on albums for everyone from Aretha Franklin to Wilson Pickett. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

wamu.org
