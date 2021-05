Polesitter Charles Leclerc admits he is concerned he will face a grid penalty due to the damage sustained in his crash at the end of qualifying at the Monaco Grand Prix. Leclerc was quickest after the first runs in Q3 as Ferrari’s surprise pace continued throughout the weekend, and looked set for pole given his advantage was nearly a quarter of a second. But on his final lap — with Max Verstappen and Valtteri Bottas improving — Leclerc crashed at the Swimming Pool to bring out the red flags, cementing pole but heavily damaging his car.