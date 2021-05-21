Fishing Report for May 20: Varied Catches Across Regions’ Waterways

Heading out fishing this weekend in Northern Michigan? View the official Michigan DNR fishing report for Up North to see what conditions are like near you. If you’re headed out fishing, please do your part to keep yourself and others safe by following COVID-19 public health and safety guidelines. Go fishing only if you’re feeling well. Practice proper social distancing (at least 6 feet away from people who don’t live in your household) and keep a face-covering handy for when social distancing cannot be maintained. Frequently wash your hands with soap and warm water, or use hand sanitizer.