AUSTIN, Texas (May 13, 2021) – As NASCAR prepares for the debut of all three of its national series next weekend at Circuit of The Americas, the following is a collection of quotes regarding the facility, track layout, anticipated racing and more. The quote board features the three NASCAR Cup Series champions – Chase Elliott, Martin Truex Jr. and Brad Keselowski – who participated in a Goodyear tire test March 2 on the 3.41-mile permanent road course in Austin, Texas.