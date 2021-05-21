Norton Praises Senate Dems for Killing Amendment Opposing D.C. Statehood

D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton on Friday praised Democrats on the Senate Committee on Rules and Administration for recently defeating an amendment opposing D.C. statehood. During the May 11 markup session for the For the People Act — which encompasses procedures to make voting easier and more convenient for citizens, limiting the influence of corporate and political action committee money in elections and ensuring fair elections — Republicans tried to insert an amendment that would have changed findings in the bill from supporting D.C. statehood to opposing it, Norton said.