Another Round of Shots!

The Salvation Army has renewed its partnership with the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore to bring back its monthly mobile food pantry. The Salvation Army of Suffolk has partnered with the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore since January 2020. The program had to pause due to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown that lasted through most of the spring of 2020. The partnership has now restarted and will open for its return from 1:30 to 3 p.m. May 24.