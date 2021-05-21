Another Round of Shots!
I participated in an unusual bonding experience with my colleagues recently: we went for shots! Don’t think that’s odd? Just wait. Here’s where it gets weird. HR scheduled the shots for us (and even sent us a calendar reminder). Our destination? The Portsmouth Senior Activity Center. And although we brought our own bartenders, the Portsmouth Fire Department administered our shots. Ah, “administered”! Did I have you fooled? Do you see where I’m going now?www.themusichall.org