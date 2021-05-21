Cuyahoga Falls City School District superintendent takes medical leave of absence
CUYAHOGA FALLS — The city school district's leader is on a medical leave of absence and the administrative team is working together to run the district. "Recently, Dr. Todd Nichols, Cuyahoga Falls City School District superintendent, elected to take a medical leave of absence for an indefinite period of time," stated Karen Schofield, Board of Education president, in a message posted to the district website Thursday. "As with all school district employees, our policies necessitate respect for Dr. Nichols’ privacy at this time."www.mytownneo.com