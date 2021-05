Attempting to draw any conclusions from the first three races of a Formula 1 season might be foolish. The 2021 season will be long, and teams make adjustments after every race. Even after a long practice and trial period pre-season, there are things about their cars and drivers that an F1 team can only find out on race days. Each year we come out of the trial period under the impression that the gap between Mercedes and Red Bull is closing. Each year, we’re proved wrong. Mercedes – or, to be more specific, Sir Lewis Hamilton – look as indomitable as ever. Hamilton’s victory in Portugal last weekend was nothing short of a masterclass.