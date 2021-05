For quite a few Buckeyes, the last few weeks, including the NFL Draft, have been a good introduction to the League. That is not the case for Marcus Baugh. It was announced on Monday that the Washington Football Team is releasing the former Ohio State tight end. Baugh played in eight games in Washington last season but will not be back for a second year with the franchise. Washington made changes to the tight end room this offseason, signing free agent Sammis Reyes and drafting John Bates out of Boise State in the fourth round of the NFL Draft. These two join a room that already features Logan Thomas, Temarrick Hemingway, Tyrone Swoopes and Dylan Cantrell, making Baugh expendable.