This article is part of our MMA Best Bets series. UFC 262 features quite a few closely lined fights, giving us the opportunity to identify spots where a fighter may not be getting the respect that they deserve. We take a look at two such plays this week, as well as a sizeable plus-money prop involving a UFC mainstay. As always, I have limited my looks to lines below (-200), as I feel that anything more expensive is supposed to come in, and doesn't really require a write-up. All lines are taken from the William Hill online sportsbook and are accurate as of the post date of this article. Without any further ado, let's get to it.