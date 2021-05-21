newsbreak-logo
Benzie County, MI

The Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department lifting public health advisory

By Compiled Colin Merry
recordpatriot.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBENZIE AND LEELNAU COUNTY — Today there were zero new cases of COVID-19 reported in Benzie County and one new case of COVID-19 reported in Leelanau County. Officials with the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department see signs of hope as vaccination rates rise, pandemic risk indicators trend downward, and the governor is lifting capacity limits for outdoor events beginning June 1. Additionally, indoor capacity limits will increase to 50%, allowing indoor social gatherings such as weddings and funerals to move closer to normalcy. As of July 1, the governor announced yesterday that the state will no longer limit capacity at indoor or outdoor gatherings.

