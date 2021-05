(Sunday, May 9, 2021 edition) Rhea County’s Grant Parker, left, goes up for a header during Monday’s 7-0 win over Hixson. On Tuesday, the Eagles lost 6-3 at home to the Cumberland County High School Jets, and on Thursday, the Eagles battled to a 1-0 loss to CSAS in Chattanooga. The Eagles are hosting the White County Warriors on Saturday, in the opening round of the District 6-AAA tournament. Game time is set for 7 p.m. at Eagle Stadium. See the Wednesday, May 12 edition of The Herald-News for Saturday’s game results.