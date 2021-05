You’ve invested a lot into your outdoor pool and there’s nothing quite like cooling off in the crystal clear water on hot days. Pool heaters for in-ground pools can be even more of an investment, but the benefits of heated water in your outdoor oasis greatly outweigh the cost. You’ll have a more comfortable swimming experience, and if you live in a cooler climate, you can lengthen your swimming season significantly. With the different types of pool water heaters on the market, what’s the best one for your pool and the area you live in? We’ll dive into the two most popular types so you can decide between gas and heat pump pool water heaters.