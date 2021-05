People talk about Crystal Dangerfield's speed. And you can see it when she's running in transition or coming off a pick to attack the basket. But let's talk about the speed with which Dangerfield went from being the Lynx's second-round draft pick (No. 16 overall) to being the team's go-to player in the 2020 WNBA bubble. How she went from having discussions about having to be patient to being in discussions about being the league's rookie of the year.