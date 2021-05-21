‘Rotarian of the Year’ named by Jasper Rotary

The annual observance of Memorial Day by the Dubois County Veterans Council will be Saturday May 29th beginning at 10:00am. on the west side of the Dubois County Courthouse in Jasper at the Veteran’s Memorial and Fountain. All Veterans Organizations of Dubois County will be represented and all Veterans who passed away this past year will be remembered. Lowering of the United States Flag to half mast will be done by the Marine Corp League. A prelude of Patriotic Songs along with the National Anthem will be sung by Bernie Jeffries and the Recycled Teenagers.