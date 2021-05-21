‘Rotarian of the Year’ named by Jasper Rotary
The Jasper Rotary named Kellie Speedy LeFevre as the 2021 recipient of the “Jasper Rotarian of the Year.”. Ms. Speedy LeFevre, of Jasper, was the coordinator for the club’s district grant provided by Rotary International to support small-scale, short-term humanitarian projects that support local communities. The Rotary Club of Jasper matched the District Grant dollar for dollar, which resulted in a $6,000 grant to help financially back a deserving, local cause.www.duboiscountyfreepress.com