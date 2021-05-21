Editor's Note: Return of the Restaurant

Callen's Restaurant is directly opposite the Coupeville ferry on beautiful Whidbey Island. Striving to highlight local ingredients and handmade food from scratch, Callen's is affordable to everyone. Enjoy Callen's for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with friends and family, for special occasions or everyday treats. Website: https://www.callensrestaurant.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Callensrestaurantandcoffee/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/callensrestaurantandcoffee/ 12981 State Route 20 Coupeville, WA 98239 360-499-2306 Wednesday through Sunday, 9 AM to 8 PM Funded by the Coupeville Chamber of Commerce through Island County CARES grant. Visit shopcoupeville.com for this and more local, small businesses. Video production, filming, and editing by Sami by Design: http://samibydesign.com/ Music: Hip Jazz by Benjamin Tissot. Licensed through bensound.com.