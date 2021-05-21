New US airline Breeze Airways offers fare starting at $39

As Americans are revving up their summer travel plans, JetBlue founder David Neeleman’s latest airline, Breeze Airways, is announcing its debut routes. Breeze Airways is a budget airline that is going after those who want to fly nonstop on currently poorly served routes. On May 21, 2021, the company announced in a press release its 39 nonstop routes between 16 cities in the US, with more to come each week through July 22. These routes are hardly ever nonstop on other airlines, so passengers must stop at hub airports, which causes ticket prices to be much more expensive. Breeze Airways promises to offer cheap flights, currently starting with $39 one way as its basic introductory fare.