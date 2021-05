Town of Windsor officials are aware of media reports that in a statement to residents At-large Mayor Dominic Foppoli has announced his resignation as mayor effective today (May 21, 2021). However, the Town has not received an official notice directly from At-large Mayor Foppoli. We have attempted to contact him to confirm his intent to resign and the effective date. We will continue to keep the community updated on these matters. Please monitor our website and Town Facebook page.