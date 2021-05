The Arkansas Razorbacks are hosting the Fayetteville Regional as the No. 6 overall seed in the 2021 NCAA Softball Tournament. As one of the best teams in the country, the Arkansas Razorbacks earned the No. 6 overall seed in the 2021 NCAA Softball Tournament and the chance to host the Fayetteville Regional. In the regional, the Razorbacks will be joined by the Stanford Cardinal, the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, and the Manhattan Jaspers.