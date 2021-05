Two mental tracks should be ongoing in any MLB organization. Winning games should always be at the forefront. The other track should be to keep the collective eyes open for organizational talent upgrades. If another organization panics, all the better. The New York Mets recently fired both hitting coaches around midnight. They’re a prime place to look for a panic move. Last Saturday, the Twins designated second baseman Travis Blankenhorn after he made a costly error Friday night. The Cubs should inquire about Blankenhorn’s availability.