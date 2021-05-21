newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bossier City, LA

Armed Shreveport man arrested at elementary school graduation

KTBS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a 24-year-old Shreveport man for flashing a gun while attending an elementary school graduation ceremony Friday. Deputies said Bobdrick Thomas was arrested after a verbal altercation with another man and pulling a handgun on the victim in the parking lot of Airline High School.

www.ktbs.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Shreveport, LA
Shreveport, LA
Crime & Safety
Bossier Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
Bossier Parish, LA
Education
County
Bossier Parish, LA
Bossier City, LA
Crime & Safety
Shreveport, LA
Education
City
Bossier City, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary School#Marijuana#Aggravated Assault#The Assault#School Property#Guns#Armed Shreveport#Airline High School#School Resource Officers#Man#Bossier Parish Sheriff#La#Parking#Drug#Verbal Consent#Cigar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
Related
Shreveport, LAKTBS

1 wounded in Mooretown shooting early Monday

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Mooretown neighborhood is the scene of one of the latest shootings in Shreveport. It happened shortly after 1 a.m. Monday in the 6200 block of Rufus. Police are releasing limited information, but KTBS 3 News has learned that one person was hit, and that he was rushed to the hospital for treatment.
Shreveport, LAPosted by
KEEL Radio

Shooting Claims Life of 15-Year-Old in Shreveport

Violence in Shreveport over the weekend claims the life of a teenager. But that was not the only violent episode from the weekend. A 15-year-old boy was walking in Queensborough with some friends at about 1A.M. Sunday morning when a silver car pulled up and someone in that car got out and opened fire. This happened on Portland. The car sped away. The victim was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead. He has been identified as Antonio Roberson of Shreveport.
Shreveport, LAKTBS

Desoto man in recovery after being shot at a gas station

SHREVEPORT, La- A man is recovering from a shooting near the Caddo and Desoto Parish line. Details are limited, but SPD confirmed that the shots were fired before 1 a.m. on Sunday at the Kroger gas station on Ellerbe Road. SPD said the victim was coming from Desoto Parish into...
Shreveport, LAKTBS

Shreveport man arrested after hours-long standoff on I-20

MARSHALL, Texas - Harrison County sheriff’s deputies arrested Christopher Bailey, 49, of Shreveport Saturday after an hours-long standoff on Interstate 20. Traffic on I-20 was at a stand-still for more than three hours due to the standoff between law enforcement and a reported armed driver, who was later identified as Bailey.
Shreveport, LAKTBS

DeSoto man recovering after being shot

SHREVEPORT, La. — A man is recovering from a shooting that started from an incident in DeSoto Parish and ended in southeast Shreveport. Details are limited, but SPD confirmed that the shots were fired before 1 a.m. on Sunday somewhere in DeSoto Parish. The victim was located at the Kroger gas station on Ellerbe Road.
Shreveport, LAKSLA

23-year-old injured in early morning shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is recovering after a shooting on early Monday morning. Officers got the call just before 1:30 a.m. on May 17 to the 6200 block of Rufus Drive in Shreveport. At the scene, police say that the victim, a 23-year-old man was shot in his...
Shreveport, LAKTBS

Shreveport shooting leaves one 15-year-old dead, teenager identified

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has identified a teen shot and killed Sunday morning. According to the coroner's office, Antonio Roberson of Shreveport, 15, was shot and killed just after 12:40 a.m. in the 2100 block of Portland Ave. Roberson was pronounced dead at the scene just after 12:50 a.m.
Louisiana Statewbrz.com

Louisiana man, 78, arrested in decades-old murder case out of Missouri

FRANKLIN, La. - An elderly man was arrested in south Louisiana this week after investigators say he implicated himself in a murder that happened over 36 years ago. The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said Larry Gene Hicks, 78, was arrested Monday on a warrant for second-degree murder out of Camden County, Missouri. The charges relate to the 1984 killing of Diana Lukosius, which prosecutors referred to as "the most infamous crime in Camden County" when announcing the breakthrough.
Louisiana StateLake Charles American Press

Louisiana suspect arrested in 1984 Missouri homicide

CAMDENTON, Mo. (AP) — A Louisiana man has been charged with second-degree murder in the 1984 killing of a woman in Missouri,. Larry G. Hicks, 78, of Franklin, Louisiana, was charged on Friday in the Dec. 15, 1984, beating death of Diana Lukosius, of Camdenton. Prosecutors said Lukosius was driving home from a party when her car was forced off a road. She was found near her vehicle and died two days later from her injuries.
Louisiana StatePosted by
WAFB

La. man faces murder charge in 1984 death of Mo. woman

FRANKLIN, La. (WAFB) - The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday, May 17, the arrest of a Franklin man in the 1984 death of a woman in Missouri. Sheriff Blaise Smith said Larry Gene Hicks, 78, is charged with second-degree murder. He added Hicks was interviewed by Camden County, Mo. investigators last week and “made admissions that implicated him in the murder.” A warrant was later issued for his arrest.
Shreveport, LAKSLA

SPD investigating fatal shooting in Queensborough neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police rushed to the scene of a shooting just before 1 a.m. on Sunday, May 16 in the Queensborough neighborhood. According to police, a small gray vehicle with multiple passengers was traveling in the 3100 block of Portland Avenue when it stopped and opened fire.
Greenwood, LAKSLA

I-20 westbound closed in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) - The westbound lanes of I-20 are shut down at exit 3 due to police activity on the interstate, according to Greenwood Police. According to police, a pursuit started in Bossier Parish sometime before 7 a.m. and ended near mile marker 628 in Harrison County. East and...
Louisiana Statebossierpress.com

Louisiana recognizes historical bowling in Bossier City

Two young couples went bowling one evening in 1959. One of them rolled the bowling ball toward the bowling pins and the pins fell. Excitedly, he turned around and announced, “This is fun! I am going to build one.” The only bowling center in Bossier City and the oldest operating bowling center in Louisiana was born in his idea on that one day of fun.
Shreveport, LAKTBS

Shreveport home receives minor damage in house fire

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport firefighters rushed to a single story house fire just after three on Saturday morning in the 2000 block of Pitch Pine. Crews arrived on the scene just minutes after the fire was reported and contained the fire resulting in minimal damage to the home. Overcooked food...
Shreveport, LAKSLA

KSLA Salutes: Behind the scenes of 2nd Security Squadron’s training

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - To better prepare for any situation, the 2nd Security Forces Squadron trains using MILO: a virtual simulator that puts you through different scenarios. The person controlling it can change the outcome of each situation based on how an officer reacts during training. “The MILO system allows...
Shreveport, LAKSLA

Man injured in drive-by shooting at apartment complex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured. The incident occurred on at the Fox Creek Apartments on W. 70th Street. Officials say a 20-year-old was shot by a someone in a passing car. He was shot in the cheek and ear but is expected to be fine.
Bienville Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Caddo; Claiborne; De Soto; Grant; Jackson; Lincoln; Natchitoches; Red River; Sabine; Webster; Winn FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of southwest Arkansas...Louisiana southeast Oklahoma and Texas, including the following areas, in southwest Arkansas, Columbia, Hempstead, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada and Sevier. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine, Webster and Winn. In southeast Oklahoma, McCurtain. In Texas, Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur and Wood. * From Tuesday morning through Thursday morning * Rainfall totals of 2 to 6 inches with isolated higher amounts possible. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.