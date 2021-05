Engaging and mobilizing communities to be agents of their own health outcomes is one of the foundational tenets of primary health care, and a major opportunity area for digital health. This was reiterated in the 2018 Declaration of Astana, which said, “Through digital and other technologies, we will enable individuals and communities to identify their health needs… and play an active role in maintaining their own health and well-being.” Digital health offers a powerful opportunity to connect clients and communities to health workers and health systems.