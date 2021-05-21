newsbreak-logo
Movies

Almost Famous Getting Newly Remastered 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray

By Patrick Cavanaugh
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany consider filmmaker Cameron Crowe's Almost Famous to be one of the most authentic representations of the music scene of the '70s, given that he was a young journalist at the time and the film delivers many autobiographical elements, with the 2000 film set to be landing on a newly restored 4K UltraHD Blu-ray. In addition to the 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, the film will also be earning a limited-edition Blu-ray release, with both releases not only featuring the theatrical and "Bootleg" cuts of the movie, but also both featuring all-new special features. This new restoration of Almost Famous hits shelves on July 13th.

comicbook.com
