Warm & Sticky Weekend

High pressure over the Mid-Atlantic will keep the Susquehanna Valley warm and dry over the weekend. We could hit our first 90 of the season and you'll start to notice the humidity. Still comfortable over night as we settle in to the 60s. Look for more clouds on Saturday and it'll start to feel stickier. There may be a stray shower in the afternoon or evening, but don't cancel any outdoor plans. Sunday will really feel like summer as we get to 90 or above and with a bit higher humidity. A cool front will pass through the Susquehanna Valley Sunday evening and it could spark a thunderstorm or two. You'll notice the difference on Monday as we will hold in the low to mid 70s with a bit of rain around. Warm air returns for Midweek and we could get back to near 90 before a cold front brings some showers and thunderstorms followed by more seasonable temperatures late in the week. At this time we look for more unsettled weather for the Memorial Day weekend with more showers around.