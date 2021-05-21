newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Warm & Sticky Weekend

By Joe Calhoun
WGAL
 3 days ago

High pressure over the Mid-Atlantic will keep the Susquehanna Valley warm and dry over the weekend. We could hit our first 90 of the season and you'll start to notice the humidity. Still comfortable over night as we settle in to the 60s. Look for more clouds on Saturday and it'll start to feel stickier. There may be a stray shower in the afternoon or evening, but don't cancel any outdoor plans. Sunday will really feel like summer as we get to 90 or above and with a bit higher humidity. A cool front will pass through the Susquehanna Valley Sunday evening and it could spark a thunderstorm or two. You'll notice the difference on Monday as we will hold in the low to mid 70s with a bit of rain around. Warm air returns for Midweek and we could get back to near 90 before a cold front brings some showers and thunderstorms followed by more seasonable temperatures late in the week. At this time we look for more unsettled weather for the Memorial Day weekend with more showers around.

www.wgal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Thunderstorms#Cool Air#Rain Returns#Warm Sticky Weekend#Warm Air Returns#Mid 70s#Midweek#Susquehanna Valley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
EnvironmentABC6.com

After a warm weekend, we’re much cooler Monday

After such a warm weekend across Southern New England, we’re running significantly cooler to start the week. The average high for this time of year is 71°. Today we’ll experience highs in the mid to upper 60s. Mainly sunny this morning with some passing clouds for the afternoon and early evening. Tonight will be partly clear and cool with lows in the upper 40s.
Environment41nbc.com

Staying hot this week

High pressure that took hold of the southeast over the weekend continues this week with unseasonable warmth. Rain chances will be few and far between this week as sunshine will be sticking around with just a few clouds each day. Highs tomorrow will be warming to the mid and upper...
Environmentwcbi.com

Warm & getting humid as we begin a new workweek

SUMMARY: Temperatures this week will continue to rise into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Staying dry with a mix of sun & clouds for the first half of the workweek will make way for the return of afternoon summertime shower or thunderstorms mid to late week. Southerly winds will allow the humidity to increase also across the area midweek into the weekend.
Lake Charles, LAKPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered showers throughout the day, turning drier for middle of the week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Thankfully starting out this week on a least a little drier note as we aren’t expecting anything near the rain totals that we picked up last week, however scattered shower and even a few storms are in the mix. High pressure continues to sit just far enough east where moisture has moved back in and with a disturbance just to our west it will mean that at least a few scattered showers are possible.
Sarasota, FLMysuncoast.com

Hot and dry weather this week with weekend humidity rising

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure located at the surface and centered just to the northwest of Florida will continue to dominate our forecast. Winds will stay out of the east or southeast for the next few days and turn to the west as the sea breeze develops each afternoon.
EnvironmentUpNorthLive.com

Warm temperatures returning to northern Michigan after a cooler end to the weekend

MONDAY: The cold front that dropped through northern Michigan on Sunday has reworked into a warm front, which will nose back northward during the course of Monday. Daytime temperatures will have a bit of a range, with 60s over the E. Upper, 70s to lower 80s over the northern Lower. The warm front will also provide the opportunity of a shower or two throughout the day, but no washout is in the forecast. Many spots won't even deal with rain. Winds out of the south, 5-15 MPH.
Presque Isle, MEwagmtv.com

Weather on the Web Monday, May 24th

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Monday, everyone!. Plenty of sunshine today and comfortable conditions... as high pressure is off to our north and west, and we’re drawing in cooler air from Canada. We’re going to see high pressure in place over the next 24 hours... but warmer and slightly...