How to set HomePod as your Apple TV 4K’s default speakers and use ARC universal audio

Apple is inconsistent over which devices you can use for multiple timers, but there are workarounds to get the feature on HomePod mini, iPhone, or wherever you need. So you're following that detailed dinner recipe that begins "pierce lid in several places." You still need to a timer to tell you when that TV dinner will be ready, plus you could be going out on a limb and also timing pudding. Apple can help you — and sometimes Apple won't. It is true that whether you're using a cooker or a microwave, there's going to be some kind of timer on it. But theiPhone in your hand, or the HomePod mini in your kitchen, and immense computing power and you would think it could handle counting down two separate timers.