Free Scarlet Nexus Demo Now Available, But Not for Everyone
Just over a month separates us from the release date of Scarlet Nexus, but if you’ve got the right platform at your disposal, you won’t have to wait that long to play it. There’s a demo for the game available as of Friday which is downloadable on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S with that test live from now until May 27th. Players have a shot at earning in-game DLC when Scarlet Nexus launches if you try out the demo, so it’s worth playing even if you were already convinced to get the game before.comicbook.com