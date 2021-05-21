Mommy AF: support group evolves into community closet

An online support group is having IRL impact: a free community closet in Suamico, with free clothing and toys for kids of all ages.

Andrea Fanta founded Mommy AF in 2019 when she needed a community to turn to. Today, the group has over 12,000 members on Facebook and 55 regional chapters.

"The thing about social media is that it's so powerful, you can reach so many people, but a lot of people don't go beyond that," Fanta said. She said this donated-based project is the next evolution of the Mommy AF mission.

"We want people to feel like they have somewhere to turn when they're in need," Fanta said. "Last year during COVID, donation centers were shut down. People couldn't donate their things, and people who were in need of food and clothing and things like that had nowhere to go. So we saw a need, and we're like 'we had the space, you know why not do it?'"

The closet is currently open six days a week officially, but Fanta is willing to open on Wednesdays upon request. This summer, the closet will be open every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 1259 Harbor Lights Road in Suamico.

Everything at the closet is donated and is given away free of charge. Kristen Renard came and shopped with her two children on Friday morning.

"It means a lot, just because the expense of kids already is a lot in itself and it can get stressful especially in a moment like I did – where all of a sudden I discovered I only have a handful of summer clothes for him," Renard said. "To buy it new is just stressful sometimes. So to be able to go out and get it for free is sometimes really really helpful."