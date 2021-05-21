newsbreak-logo
MLB

Brewers acquiring Willy Adames, Trevor Richards from Tampa Bay Rays

By TMJ4 Web Staff
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 3 days ago
The Milwaukee Brewers announced Friday they have acquired shortstop Willy Adames and right-handed pitcher Trevor Richards from the Tampa Bay Rays, in exchange for right-handed pitchers J.P. Feyereisen and Drew Rasmussen.

Adames, 25, has played his entire career with Tampa Bay since joining in 2018. He is a career .254 hitter with 43 HR and 124 RBI in 332 games, including .197 with 5 HR and 15 RBI in 41 games this season. Adames has made 305 of his 313 career starts at shortstop with the other eight coming at second base, according to the Brewers.

Richards, 28, has pitched parts of four seasons with Miami (2018-19) and Tampa Bay (2019-21). He has gone 10-21 with a 4.42 ERA in 70 games (52 starts), posting a 0-0 record with a 4.50 ERA and 1 save in six relief appearances this season. Signed as a non-drafted free agent by Miami on July 7, 2016, Richards was traded to Tampa Bay on July 31, 2019, according to the Brewers.

Feyereisen, 28, was acquired by Milwaukee in a trade with New York Yankees on Sept. 1, 2019. He made his Major League debut in 2020, appearing in six games. Feyereisen is 0-2 with a 4.08 ERA in 27 career games, all out of the bullpen, including 0-2 with a 3.26 ERA in 21 appearances this season, the Brewers said.

